NPP members in Tarkwa-Nsuaem to protest over alleged internal electoral irregularities

Some members, stakeholders, and grassroots supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region have announced plans to stage a peaceful demonstration on Thursday, 21st May 2026, over what they describe as the “hijacking and manipulation” of the party’s internal electoral process.

The group said the protest is intended to draw attention to alleged breaches of the party’s electoral guidelines during ongoing internal elections, beginning from the polling station level.

“We, the aggrieved members, stakeholders, and grassroots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, wish to formally announce a peaceful demonstration scheduled for Thursday, 21st May, 2026, against what we describe as the growing hijacking and manipulation of the party’s internal electoral process in the constituency,” the aggrieved members noted in a press statement.

The aggrieved members claim that despite the introduction of rules to ensure transparency, fairness, and unity in the process, some constituency executives and their agents have allegedly violated these guidelines with impunity.

“Not long ago, the NPP officially announced to its members its intention to conduct an electoral process to elect its executives at various levels of leadership, beginning from the polling station. In view of this, the party introduced rules and guidelines to govern the electoral process and protect the integrity of the process to ensure there is transparency, fairness and unity throughout the process.”

According to the statement, the concerns relate to the registration exercise, filing of nominations, vetting, and elections of polling station executives, with some members alleging unjustifiable exclusions, disqualifications, intimidation, and unfair treatment.

“However, these guidelines have been blatantly violated with impunity by some constituency executives and their agents who act as supervisory bodies over the electoral process in the constituency. In fact, right from the registration exercise, through the filing of nominations, vetting and the elections of polling station executives, several members of the party have suffered unjustifiable exclusion, baseless disqualifications, and unfair treatment from these supervisory actors.”

The group further alleged that repeated petitions and complaints submitted through internal party channels have not received adequate attention from the regional leadership, a situation they say has deepened frustrations among affected members.

“Party members have observed explicit acts of intimidation, oppression, and gross disregard for the guidelines that were introduced to ensure the sanity and integrity of the process. It is therefore our considered position that the entire process within the constituency has been compromised, and the very purpose of the exercise defeated.”

They argue that the developments have compromised the integrity of the process and undermined the principles of transparency and inclusiveness within the constituency.

“Despite numerous complaints and petitions submitted through the appropriate internal channels, the concerns of affected members have regrettably been treated with no urgency and respect by the regional leadership of the Party. Efforts to seek fair intervention and administrative redress have not yielded the necessary attention and responsiveness expected within a democratic political tradition such as ours.”

While reaffirming their commitment to party unity ahead of the 2028 general elections, the group insisted that unity cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of alleged injustice and exclusion.

“As concerned members of the party, we believe that the NPP requires unity ahead of the 2028 general elections. However, unity cannot prevail amidst injustice, lack of transparency, intimidation, exclusion, and unfair treatment.”

The demonstrators are calling for the annulment of the ongoing process, an independent investigation into the conduct of the elections, and fresh polls to be organised across all affected areas under the supervision of the National Elections Committee.

They maintained that their action is aimed at strengthening the party’s chances ahead of the 2028 elections, repeatedly stating: “We have an election to win come 2028.”

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