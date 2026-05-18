Opponent watch: Modric headlines as Croatia announce 2026 World Cup squad

Ghana's group opponent Croatia have announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The squad announced was done by head coach Zlatko Dalić on Monday. The squad features a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talents, as Croatia begin their final preparations for the tournament.

Here is the squad called up by Dalic to begin preparations:

Goalkeepers

Dominik Livaković, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur.

Defenders

Joško Gvardiol, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Josip Šutalo, Josip Stanišić, Marin Pongračić, Martin Erlić, Luka Vušković.

Midfielders

Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Luka Sučić, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakić, Petar Sučić, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk.

Attackers

Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Ante Budimir, Marco Pašalić, Petar Musa, Igor Matanović.

Croatia are in Group L for the World Cup where they will face England, Ghana and Panama in the first round of the tournament.

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