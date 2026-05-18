Opponent watch: Modric headlines as Croatia announce 2026 World Cup squad

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Ghana's group opponent Croatia have announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The squad announced was done by head coach Zlatko Dalić on Monday. The squad features a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talents, as Croatia begin their final preparations for the tournament.
Here is the squad called up by Dalic to begin preparations:
Goalkeepers
Dominik Livaković, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur.
Defenders
Joško Gvardiol, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Josip Šutalo, Josip Stanišić, Marin Pongračić, Martin Erlić, Luka Vušković.
Midfielders
Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Luka Sučić, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakić, Petar Sučić, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk.
Attackers
Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Ante Budimir, Marco Pašalić, Petar Musa, Igor Matanović.
Croatia are in Group L for the World Cup where they will face England, Ghana and Panama in the first round of the tournament.
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