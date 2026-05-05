‘I’m striving to play at the 2026 World Cup’ – Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he dreams of playing at the 2026 World Cup despite only returning from a long-term injury.

The 30-year-old was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Ghana exiting in the group stage.

However, the midfielder was out for close to three years with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and only made a return last month playing for Freiburg's U23 team.

Despite his limited minutes, Kyereh is holding onto a dream of being in Mexico, Canada and USA.

"Yes, I do," Kyereh told Joy Sports when asked if he wanted to play at the World Cup. "That is another dream and goal I am striving for. I believe in it.

"I need to be honest with myself, but until then, I have some weeks or months to work on getting in the best shape I can be. My aim is that before the World Cup, I can have one or two games where I can play the full minutes available. I believe I can do it and get in shape for the World Cup."

I’m striving to play at the 2026 World Cup to fulfill another dream – Daniel-Kofi Kyereh#JoySports | #SportsZone pic.twitter.com/SVsCrwUNqo — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 4, 2026

He, however, admitted that the decision to go to the World Cup will not solely be his to make, as other factors would need to be considered.

"On the other hand, I need to be honest with myself and see every day how I am feeling because I don't want to go to the World Cup just to be a part of it or just have it on my CV that I have been to another World Cup if I cannot really help the team or have the impact like before," he continued.

"At the end of the day, I am not the one who decides. I can just do what I can and leave the rest to the decisionmakers."

Kyereh has made 18 appearances for the Black Stars since making his debut and has been at two international tournaments.

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