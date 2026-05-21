Football

2026 World Cup: Mane leads Senegal squad for tournament

Source: Joy Sports   
  21 May 2026 11:58am
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Senegal have announced their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

The list includes star man Sadio Mane, who is hoping to lead the country to another success following his performances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane returns to the squad after announcing his international retirement several months ago. The Senegalese striker will now be part of the squad selected by Pape Thiaw for the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy - Mory Diaw - Yehvann Diouf.

Defenders: Ismail Jakobs - El Hadj Malick Diouf - Krépin Diatta - Antoine Mendy - Kalidou Koulibaly - Abdoulaye Seck - Moussa Niakhaté - Moustapha Mbow - Ilay Camara - Mamadou Sarr.

Midfielders: Habib Diarra - Pape Matar Sarr - Pathé Ciss - Pape Gueye - Lamine Camara - Bara Sapoko Ndiaye.

Forwards: Sadio Mané - Ismaila Sarr - Ibrahim Mbaye - Assane Diao - Iliman Ndiaye - Cherif Ndiaye - Bamba Dieng - Nicolas Jackson.

Senegal will compete in Group I alongside France, Norway, and Iraq. The Lions of Teranga will kick off their World Cup campaign on June 16, 2026, against France at MetLife Stadium, before facing Norway on June 22 and Iraq on June 26 in Canada.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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