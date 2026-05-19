Sports Minister Kofi Adams challenges Queiroz to get best out of Black Stars

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Sports Minister Kofi Adams has challenged new Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz to get the best out of Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Queiroz, who was unveiled in April as replacement for Otto Addo, has been tasked with turning individual brilliance into results for the national team following Ghana’s poor run of form.
The Black Stars are currently on a four-match losing streak despite several players impressing at club level across Europe.
Speaking to SoccerChat, Adams questioned why some players have struggled to replicate their club performances with the national team.
“Why would we have Antoine Semenyo in our team, and when he goes to his club side he performs very well, but when he comes to the national team, he's not able to play effectively?” he said.
“Kudus plays well for his club but at the national team, he sometimes struggles to have that kind of flair.
“So the new coach has work to do to make these talents achieve results.”
Kudus contributed nine goals in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur before his injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since January.
Semenyo has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in all competitions this term.
Queiroz has already stated that only “deserving players” will earn call-ups and is expected to name his final squad for the expanded 48-team World Cup by June 1.
Ghana will face Mexico on May 22 before taking on Wales on June 2 in preparatory matches ahead of the tournament.
The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama as they chase a first World Cup knockout qualification since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.
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