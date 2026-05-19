ASAC 2026: The finish line through the lens

Audio By Carbonatix
The final day of the 2026 African Seniors Athletics Championships (ASAC) delivered exciting moments not just for athletes but for the fans at the stadium as well.
While expectations from Ghanaians were high for Joseph Paul Amoah as far as the 200m event was concerned, the result was one that many were happy about.
Ghana's 4x400m women's team also got close to winning a bronze medal but finished fifth in their event, narrowly missing out on it.
Beyond the near misses, the final day was packed with emotion, intensity and standout performances as athletes from across the continent battled for glory.
Here are some storied moments through the lens Prince Amaning:
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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