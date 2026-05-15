Athletics

ASAC 2026: Medals, finals and all the actions of Day 3 through the lens

Source: JoySports  
  15 May 2026 2:07pm
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Day Three of the ongoing African Seniors Athletics Championships (ASAC) came with good news for Team Ghana as they secured their first medals of the competition.

Alex Amankwah claimed a bronze medal in the men's 800m, with Florence Agyemang also taking home bronze in the women's 400m event.

The third day of the competition for team Ghana went to Esther Obenewaa, who got a silver medal for finishing second in the women's high jump.

In the final event of the day, Ghana's 4x100m relay team, led by Joseph Paul Amoah, made it to the final of the relay event.

Here are some images from the third day captured in close range by Prince Opoku Amaning:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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