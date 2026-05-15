Lighthouse Chapel marks Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ birthday with outreach to Winneba prison inmates

Audio By Carbonatix
A delegation from Lighthouse Chapel International has visited the Winneba Local Prison to celebrate the birthday of Dag Heward-Mills through an outreach programme focused on charity, fellowship, and spiritual encouragement.
The visit, held on Thursday, May 14, 2026, formed part of the church’s prison outreach ministry aimed at supporting inmates through donations, counselling, and spiritual engagement.
The delegation presented assorted food items to the prison facility, which were received by the Acting Officer-in-Charge, Emmanuel Adu Ghandi.
CSP Emmanuel Adu Ghandi expressed appreciation to the church for its continued support for the Ghana Prisons Service and its commitment to inmate welfare.
During a brief ceremony, the delegation conveyed birthday wishes on behalf of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and interacted with inmates through a shared meal and moments of fellowship.
The programme also featured prayers and exhortations centred on forgiveness, rehabilitation, hope, and second chances.
According to the church delegation, the outreach was inspired by the biblical responsibility to support and uplift persons in confinement.
CSP Adu Ghandi commended the church for its consistent outreach efforts and encouraged other religious and corporate institutions to support rehabilitation programmes within the prison system.
The event ended with encouragement for both inmates and prison officers, further strengthening collaboration between the Ghana Prisons Service and faith-based organisations in promoting rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.
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