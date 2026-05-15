Audio By Carbonatix
Koforidua Technical University (KTU) and the Spanish High Commission have partnered to launch ‘Seamstresses 2.0: Between Threads and Cultures: Ghana and Spain’, a fashion project aimed at exploring students’ creativity, deepening institutional cooperation and strengthening Ghana-Spain fashion and cultural identity.
The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to KTU on Thursday, May 14, 2026, where they met with Management, staff, and students of the Department of Fashion Design and Textiles and Graphics Design.
The visit marked the official launch of the project.
Speaking at the event, H.E. Lossada Torres-Quevedo said the initiative would provide a platform to blend Ghanaian and Spanish textile traditions, foster cross-cultural exchange, and develop practical skills in fashion and design.
As part of the collaboration, the Spanish High Commission will support KTU’s Department of Fashion Design and Textiles and Graphics Design with Ghanaian fabrics.
Students will be required to design and sew unique collections of flamenco-inspired garments within three days, from Monday, May 18, to Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
The University will stage an exhibition during Spanish Feria, a celebration of food, music, and culture, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Spanish Ambassador’s residence in Accra.
KTU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John Owusu, described the ‘Seamstresses 2.0 Project’ as a significant step in promoting vocational education, cultural diplomacy, and international industry linkages for KTU students.
Latest Stories
-
Gender Ministry marks International Day of Families with call to tackle inequalities affecting children
26 minutes
-
Lighthouse Chapel marks Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ birthday with outreach to Winneba prison inmates
29 minutes
-
KTU, Spanish High Commission launch ‘Seamstresses 2.0’ project to showcase Ghana-Spain fashion and culture
29 minutes
-
FAO report warns of food safety risks linked to recycled plastics and alternative food packaging
33 minutes
-
GUTA welcomes delay in revised container charges but pushes for full removal
35 minutes
-
Xi takes Trump on tour of Communist Party’s seat of power in Beijing
36 minutes
-
Ghana reaffirms commitment to families and child welfare on International Day of Families
36 minutes
-
Brutal raid on woman’s birthday party highlights rise of Russian vigilante group
37 minutes
-
US hotel owners expected a World Cup boom – so far it hasn’t happened
37 minutes
-
Australia court doubles payout for trans woman in landmark discrimination case
37 minutes
-
Trump brought top CEOs to Beijing but few big deals emerge
37 minutes
-
Ejisu NPP executives clash over alleged interference in polling station elections
40 minutes
-
UK borrowing costs rise and pound falls as leadership drama continues
44 minutes
-
ASAC 2026: Medals, finals and all the actions of Day 3 through the lens
48 minutes
-
Passport applications left incomplete for two months will be cancelled – Foreign Ministry
48 minutes