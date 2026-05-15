Gender Ministry marks International Day of Families with call to tackle inequalities affecting children

Gender Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has joined the international community in commemorating the 2026 International Day of Families with a renewed call for stronger support systems to address inequalities affecting children and vulnerable families.

In a statement issued on May 15, the Ministry said this year’s observance is being held under the theme, “Families, Inequalities and Child Wellbeing.”

According to the Ministry, the occasion highlights the critical role families play as the foundation of society while drawing attention to the growing social and economic inequalities that continue to affect the wellbeing and development of children.

The Ministry noted that many families continue to face challenges such as poverty, unemployment, domestic violence, child labour, human trafficking, and limited access to quality healthcare and education.

It explained that these pressures weaken the ability of families to provide the care, protection, guidance, and support children need to grow in safe and nurturing environments.

MoGCSP stressed that strong and stable families remain essential to national development, social cohesion, and the protection of vulnerable groups.

“Every Ghanaian child deserves a safe, nurturing and supportive environment, regardless of economic background,” the statement said.

The Ministry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening families and improving child wellbeing through social protection programmes and targeted interventions.

These include the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Programme (LEAP), the School Feeding Programme, the National Parenting Strategy, and enhanced child protection systems.

The Ministry also highlighted several policy frameworks introduced to promote positive parenting, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for children.

They include the Child and Family Welfare Policy, the Justice for Children Policy, the National Child Policy, and the recently launched Early Childhood Care and Development Policy.

According to the Ministry, efforts are also being intensified to address gender-based violence, promote disability inclusion, strengthen community-based child protection systems, and expand digital and social welfare services.

MoGCSP called on parents, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations, development partners, and communities to work together to build stronger families and safer environments for children.

“Together, let us renew our commitment to building stronger homes and a society in which no one is left behind,” the Ministry stated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.