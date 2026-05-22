Gender Ministry backs Black Maidens ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has expressed strong support and solidarity for Ghana’s U-17 women’s national team, the Black Maidens, as they prepare for their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia.
In a statement issued by the Ministry, officials highlighted the team’s role as a symbol of empowerment for young girls across Ghana.
The Ministry noted that the Black Maidens continue to demonstrate discipline, resilience and excellence, serving as an inspiration for girls to pursue their ambitions in both sports and education.
The qualifying fixtures will see Ghana host Liberia on Saturday, May 23 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium, before travelling for the return leg on Saturday, May 30 2026, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.
The sector Minister, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, also extended encouragement to the players and technical team, urging them to remain confident, focused and united. She assured the team of the full backing of government and Ghanaian women and girls as they seek qualification.
The Ministry concluded by wishing the Black Maidens success in their campaign, reaffirming its commitment to promoting girls’ empowerment through sports, while encouraging the team to continue making the nation proud on the international stage.
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