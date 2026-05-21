Sports Minister debunk reports over mass visa denial of national supporters groups

Audio By Carbonatix
Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, has dismissed reports suggesting that members of the national supporters groups have suffered mass visa denials ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He said organised fans being coordinated by the Ministry were yet to undergo their visa interviews at the United States Embassy, following several positive engagements between the Ministry and the Embassy regarding visa arrangements.
Earlier reports claimed that more than 147 Ghanaian supporters had been denied visas, sparking widespread concern and heated debate over the prospects of local fans travelling to the mundial.
“I have read many reports that suggest visa refusal and that only 18 Ghanaian fans have been given visas. The truth of the matter is that the organized fans that the Ministry is leading are yet to submit themselves to the American Embassy for Visa interviews,” he noted.
He indicated that individuals and groups who had been denied visas were not the selected fans by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.
The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency urged sections of the media to verify information with the Ministry before publication in order to avoid spreading misinformation and creating panic ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup would be hosted across the United States of America, Canada and Mexico with matches scheduled in major cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Toronto, Vancouver and Mexico City.
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