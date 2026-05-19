Portugal’s Ronaldo set for record sixth World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in a record sixth World Cup after being selected in Portugal's squad for this summer's tournament.
The 41-year-old forward, who holds the men's record for all-time international appearances (226) and goals (143), is one of six players to have played in five World Cups.
That group includes his former La Liga rival Lionel Messi, who is also set to play in his sixth World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in Qatar four years ago.
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr since January 2023.
He is eligible for all of Portugal's group games having avoided a three-match ban after being sent off in their penultimate World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in November.
There were no surprises from coach Roberto Martinez as he named a squad of "27 players plus one", a reference to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash last July.
"He is our strength, our joy," said Martinez. "Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo's dream and for the example he always set in our national team.
"Diogo Jota's spirit, strength and example are the plus one and will always be the plus one."
The squad also features Bruno Fernandes, who aims to claim the outright record for most assists in a Premier League season as Manchester United play their final game of the season this Sunday.
Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain quartet Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos are set to play in the Champions League final against Arsenal on 30 May.
Portugal have friendlies against Chile and Nigeria before their World Cup opener against DR Congo in Houston on 17 June.
They also face Uzbekistan in Houston before concluding their Group K campaign against Colombia in Miami.
Portugal's World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi).
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahçe), João Cancelo (Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomás Araújo (Benfica).
Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain), Vitinha (Paris St-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (Paris St-Germain).
Latest Stories
-
Ghana to bid farewell to Aps Kwadwo Safo as funeral rites set for July 30
29 seconds
-
Video: Moment Arsenal players found out they were Premier League 2025/26 champions
4 minutes
-
GSA shuts down 5A Homes for allegedly producing substandard mattresses
34 minutes
-
Heads of SHSs cite Buffer Stock Company over missing cost details of food supplies
35 minutes
-
Gov’t breached oil fund law for 5 years, kept $100m cap instead of $584m – PIAC report
35 minutes
-
Buffer Stock Company says SHS food prices are agreed by stakeholders, denies lack of transparency
36 minutes
-
Future Athletics stars ready to shine at UG Invitational meet
38 minutes
-
Asantewaa Empowerment Initiative launches campaign against drug abuse and teenage pregnancy in Juaben
39 minutes
-
PAC orders Anlo-Afiadanyigba SHS to pay GH₵10k arrears to casual workers
1 hour
-
Rockefeller Foundation awards over US$350m, reaching 731 million people amid global aid decline
1 hour
-
Women bear the heaviest burden after climate disasters – GreenFaith Africa
1 hour
-
APN calls for urgent mobile money interoperability across Africa
1 hour
-
Portugal’s Ronaldo set for record sixth World Cup
2 hours
-
Cedi depreciates by 8.4% against dollar in interbank market
2 hours
-
Arsenal are 2025/26 EPL champions after Man City draw at Bournemouth
2 hours