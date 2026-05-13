World Cup transport prices cut after fan backlash

MetLife Stadium will be known as New York/New Jersey Stadium for the tournament as part of Fifa's policy on corporate sponsored names

Prices for trains and buses to World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey have been cut following a backlash from fans.

The price of a train ticket has been slashed from $150 (£111) to $98 (£73) while shuttle bus fares are down to $20 (£15) from $80 (£59).

Thomas Concannon, leader of the Football Supporters' Association England fan group, previously criticised "astronomical" event pricing - which he described as "completely out of the norm".

MetLife Stadium - which will be known as New York/New Jersey Stadium during the World Cup as part of FIFA's policy on corporate-sponsored names - will host eight matches, including the final and one of England's Group L games.

Rail journeys from Penn Station in Manhattan to the venue, about 18 miles away, normally cost $12.90 (£9.50) for a return fare.

New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill previously criticised FIFA's refusal to subsidise transport at the event and insisted local taxpayers would not foot the bill.

Travel at the World Cups in Russia and Qatar was free, and the USA had committed to offering the same perk in its 2018 host agreement.

In a tweak to the 2023 agreement, it was decided that supporters would be able to travel at cost.

Responding to criticism, FIFA also claimed there was no precedent for transport price rises for a major event at MetLife Stadium.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Sherril said that commercial sponsorship could mean the price of the 30-minute train journey could be cut.

"Good news: Ahead of NJ Transit World Cup train tickets going on sale, NJ Transit is lowering ticket prices to $98 without New Jersey taxpayer money," Sherill wrote.

"Thank you to our partners for helping make this possible."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said "getting to the World Cup should be as accessible as possible" after announcing the 75% reduction in round-trip bus fares on social media.

She added that 20% of tickets would be reserved for New Yorkers in recognition that they are "helping host the world".

Elsewhere, fans travelling to Foxborough, Boston, are facing transport price hikes of more than 300%.

Round-trip tickets from central Boston (South Station) to Boston Stadium at Foxborough usually cost $20 (£15), but fans will be charged $80 (£60) at the World Cup.

The prices in New Jersey and Foxborough will hit England and Scotland fans.

The Three Lions take on Ghana in Foxborough on 23 June, and then face Panama at MetLife Stadium on 27 June.

Steve Clarke's Scotland have two games in Foxborough - against Haiti on 13 June and Morocco on 19 June.

Kansas City is offering return bus tickets to the stadium for $15, while Philadelphia has confirmed their usual price of $2.90 will remain the same for the tournament.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.