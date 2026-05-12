Sammy Rasta pushes for DopeNation’s ‘Kakalika’ to feature at FIFA World Cup 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Filmmaker and media personality Samuel Owusu Asare, popularly known as Sammy Rasta, is rallying support for Ghanaian music duo Dope Nation to perform their hit song 'Kakalika' at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
According to him, the campaign is aimed at projecting Ghanaian and African music onto one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.
“Kakalika is undeniably the biggest song in the world right now. It’s being enjoyed by footballers, fans, and entire stadiums across the globe. This is our moment to show the world the sound and energy coming out of Ghana and Africa," he said.
The song has transcended borders, becoming a viral anthem both on and off the pitch. From locker rooms to fan zones, “Kakalika” has become a soundtrack for celebration, unity and football culture.
Sammy Rasta believes the time has come for the world to experience the song live on the biggest stage in sports.
“The agenda is simple: Let’s make enough noise that FIFA, the world, and Dope Nation hear us loud and clear.
“I call on all Africans to join this movement and use the hashtag: #KakalikaForWorldCup2026.”
He urged fans to share videos, posts and messages explaining why “Kakalika” deserves a place on the World Cup stage, stressing that African music belongs at the centre of global moments.
“This is more than a song. It’s culture. It’s pride. It’s Africa.
“Join the campaign. Use the hashtag. Let’s take Kakalika to World Cup 2026.”
Released by twin brothers Michael Boafo, known as B2, and Tony Boafo, known as Twist, Dope Nation’s 'Kakalika' has enjoyed massive popularity on social media and streaming platforms, while also gaining traction among football fans across different countries.
The song’s energetic rhythm, catchy chant and dance appeal have contributed to its growing global recognition, with many fans describing it as one of the standout African party anthems of the year.
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