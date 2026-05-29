Messi to represent Argentina at sixth World Cup

Lionel Messi will play in a sixth World Cup as he captains holders Argentina at the 2026 tournament.

The 38-year-old forward, who led his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar with a penalty shootout victory over France four years ago, was named in Lionel Scaloni's 26-man squad on Thursday.

With 26 appearances, Messi holds the current record for the most World Cup matches by any player - and will join Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, as the only male players to appear in a sixth edition of football's biggest event this summer.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, who was named the goalkeeper of the tournament in 2022, has been selected, as have defenders Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero from Manchester United and Tottenham, respectively.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez are also among the five British-based players in the squad for the finals, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina are in Group J and begin their campaign in Kansas City against Algeria (Wednesday, 17 June, 02:00 BST), before playing two games in Dallas against Austria (Monday, 22 June, 18:00 BST) and Jordan (Sunday, 28 June, 02:00 BST).

Messi had been substituted during Inter Miami's latest Major League Soccer match on Monday, but his club said he had not sustained an injury and was suffering from "muscle fatigue" in his left hamstring.

He has made 198 appearances for Argentina and will reach the 200-mark if he plays in both of his country's friendly matches - against Honduras in Texas (Sunday, 7 June, 01:00 BST) and then against Iceland in Alabama (Tuesday, 9 June).

Argentina World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás González (Atlético Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).





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