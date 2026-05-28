Injured Neymar could miss Brazil’s World Cup opener

Brazil forward Neymar will not play in his country's upcoming friendly matches and could also miss their World Cup opener.

The 34-year-old has been ruled out for "two to three weeks" with a calf injury.

That would mean he will not play in the home friendly against Panama on Sunday and also against Egypt in a friendly in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, 6 June.

Five-time winners Brazil begin their World Cup Group C campaign on 13 June against Morocco in New Jersey, then face Haiti in Philadelphia on 19 June and Scotland in Miami on 24 June.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar revealed Neymar's injury at a news conference and said: "Neymar underwent all the medical tests, which concluded with an MRI scan revealing a grade two calf injury, not just swelling. He is expected to be cleared in two to three weeks."

A grade two calf strain is a moderate injury involving a partial tear of the muscle fibres that requires rest and rehabilitation.

Neymar, who has scored 79 goals in 128 international appearances, had joined the team on Tuesday but missed Wednesday's first training session and was sent for tests after complaints of swelling in his right calf.

The diagnosis differs from that presented by his Santos club doctor prior to the squad announcement. Rodrigo Zogaib had stated the problem was merely swelling and that Neymar would arrive fit to begin training.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti had already been without Arsenal defender Gabriel and forward Gabriel Martinelli for the Panama game because of their involvement in the Champions League final on 30 May against Paris St-Germain.

Defender Marquinhos, who captains both Brazil and PSG, is also unavailable for the same reason.

Neymar has not played for the Selecao since 2023 amid his struggles with injuries but was selected for the World Cup ahead of Chelsea striker Joao Pedro and Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Making the squad means Neymar could play at a fourth World Cup, having also represented Brazil at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

In the 2014 competition, which was held in Brazil, Neymar was in tears as he was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a back injury during their quarter-final win over Colombia.

Italian Ancelotti revealed his squad at a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro and fans cheered when Neymar's name was announced.

Ancelotti, 66, who was appointed by Brazil last year, said at the time: "We spent the entire year analysing Neymar. We realised that in this last period he had continuity and was in good physical condition."

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