Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after he allegedly crashed his car into motorway barriers.

The former England winger, who most recently played for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, is suspected of crashing his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3 in Hampshire on Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: "Just before 9 am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange.

"No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.

"The driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue."

A source close to Sterling confirmed the arrest but told BBC Sport there was "no proof" of drugs in his system.

The source added the player had faced "an extremely tough couple of years" and had been made to "feel worthless" and "forgotten about".

Sterling joined Feyenoord in February on a deal until the end of the season, having left Chelsea in January, but made just eight appearances in the Netherlands.

He left the Blues by mutual consent after agreeing a settlement package with the Stamford Bridge club for the final 18 months of his contract, worth in excess of £300,000 per week.

In four years at Chelsea - including a season-long loan at Arsenal - he made just 59 league appearances after signing from Manchester City in 2022.

With City, he won four Premier League titles, having started his senior career with Liverpool before moving to Manchester in 2015.

Sterling has 82 England caps, the last of which was won at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.