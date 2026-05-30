Akatsi Police launch full investigation into shooting, arson incident in Deti

The Akatsi District Police Command has opened a full-scale investigation into a violent disturbance at Deti, a suburb of Akatsi, which resulted in a shooting incident, injuries to two individuals, and the destruction of multiple properties on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

According to a press statement issued on May 28, the victims, identified as James Kpanda, 44, and Jonathan Kpanda, 30, are receiving treatment at the Akatsi District Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during the incident. Property destroyed includes a Mercedes-Benz private vehicle, two motorbikes, and a fence wall.

Police say the case is being treated as a serious criminal matter, with investigators currently working to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine criminal liability for all parties involved.

According to preliminary findings, the incident began at approximately 10:30 a.m. when a group of young men, including the injured victims, allegedly went to the residence of the suspect, Mensah Awagah.

The group is said to have started pulling down the suspect’s fence wall, an act that reportedly triggered the confrontation.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly responded by retrieving a firearm from his room and opening fire on the group.

The shooting left James Kpanda with a gunshot wound to the knee and Jonathan Kpanda with an injury to the eye.

READ ALSO: Angry youth set properties ablaze after a shooting incident at Deti in Volta Region

Police have indicated that a detailed ballistic and forensic examination will be conducted to verify how the weapon was used and whether the shooting was lawful or excessive under the circumstances.

Following the shooting, tensions escalated further as members of the group allegedly retaliated by setting fire to a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and two motorbikes parked within the suspect’s residence.

The Ghana National Fire Service was called to the scene, but by the time firefighters arrived, the vehicles had already been completely destroyed. Investigators are now working to identify all individuals involved in the arson attack and assess their level of participation.

Authorities have confirmed that both forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts will be central to establishing accountability for the destruction of property.

The suspect, Mensah Awagah, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Law enforcement officials say he is being interrogated as part of efforts to determine the circumstances that led to the discharge of the firearm and whether appropriate legal thresholds for self-defence were met.

At the same time, police have launched a manhunt for other individuals believed to have been involved in the initial confrontation and subsequent violence. Officers say arrests are expected as investigations progress.

The Akatsi District Police Command has confirmed that its investigative team is working to gather witness statements, medical reports, and physical evidence from the scene.

The police have assured the public that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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