Kojo Antwi and Meiway set London ablaze with historic live concert at Dominion Centre

Audio By Carbonatix
Davison Band, in collaboration with Sleeky Promotions, is proud to announce an unforgettable night of African music and entertainment as legendary highlife icon Kojo Antwi joins forces with celebrated Ivorian music star Meiway for a massive live concert in London.
The highly anticipated event will take place at the Dominion Centre, London, on Saturday, 5th September 2026, promising fans an electrifying evening filled with timeless classics, energetic live performances, and a rich celebration of African culture and music.
Music lovers across the UK and Europe are expected to gather for this special occasion as Kojo Antwi delivers his soulful highlife melodies while Meiway brings his globally celebrated Zoblazo rhythms to the stage. Organizers have assured patrons of a world-class production and unforgettable entertainment experience.
The concert, powered by Davison Band and Sleeky Promotions, is expected to become one of the biggest African music events in London this year, bringing together fans from different backgrounds to celebrate unity through music.
Tickets are officially available online via Eventbrite Ticket Portal￼. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early ahead of the anticipated sold-out event.
For more information and updates, follow the organizers and official event platforms.
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