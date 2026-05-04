DJ Bridash powers E.L. to shut down London with electrifying performance

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Bridash delivered a standout performance in London as he joined award winning rapper E.L for a live show at The Camden Assembly on May 2.



Serving as E.L’s official DJ, Bridash opened the night with a high energy set that blended Afrobeats, hip hop and popular African hits. His transitions and crowd awareness set the tone early, building momentum that carried through the entire performance.



The atmosphere intensified when E.L took to the stage, performing well known tracks such as Koko, Obuu Mo, Mi Naa Bo Po and Shelele. Bridash’s timing and control on the decks ensured each moment connected with the audience, keeping energy levels high throughout the set.

A key highlight of the night came when E.L paused during his performance to acknowledge Bridash, urging the crowd to show appreciation for his DJ.

The moment drew a strong response from the audience and underscored the working chemistry between the two performers.The show attracted a mix of Ghanaian diaspora and international music fans, reflecting the growing global reach of Ghanaian music.

Bridash’s performance further reinforced his reputation as a DJ with increasing international presence.Working closely with E.L, Bridash delivered a cohesive and engaging live experience, with both artists feeding off the crowd’s energy. Their coordination on stage helped sustain the pace of the show from start to finish.

The performance at The Camden Assembly marks another step in DJ Bridash’s expansion beyond Ghana as he continues to showcase Ghanaian music to audiences abroad.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.