African Armwrestling Championship 2026: Ghana dominate on home soil with commanding medal haul

Ghana emerged overall winners of the 2026 African and Para Armwrestling Championship after a dominant display at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The host nation topped the medals table with an impressive 52 gold, 63 silver and 34 bronze medals, amassing a total of 1,262 points to underline their supremacy.

Benin finished second with 23 gold, 29 silver and 17 bronze medals, accumulating 567 points, while South Africa placed third with 15 gold, five silver and four bronze medals, totaling 245 points.

Nigeria secured fourth position with 13 gold, six silver and six bronze medals (185 points), narrowly behind Mali, who also recorded 10 gold, six silver and six bronze medals but finished fifth with the same 185 points.

Egypt placed sixth with nine gold, nine silver and one bronze medal (186 points), followed by Cameroon in seventh with nine gold, one silver and four bronze medals (119 points).

Togo finished eighth with three gold, two silver and seven bronze medals (109 points), while Niger placed ninth with three gold and one silver medal (43 points).

Mauritius completed the top ten with two gold, eight silver and three bronze medals, totaling 118 points.

Madagascar finished 11th with two gold medals (25 points), while Eswatini and Chad placed 12th and 13th respectively, both securing two silver medals and 21 points each.

Senegal ended in 14th position with two silver medals (14 points), with Ivory Coast finishing 15th with one silver and three bronze medals (34 points).

Kenya placed 16th with one silver and one bronze medal (18 points), while Burkina Faso rounded off the standings in 17th position with eight points.

Ghana’s dominant performance highlights the country’s growing strength in armwrestling, as they continue to establish themselves as a powerhouse on the African continent.

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