Ghana Armwrestling Federation secures Next Level Energy Drink partnership for 15th African Championship

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation has announced a new sponsorship deal with Next Level Energy Drink ahead of the 15th African Armwrestling Championship, set to take place at Borteyman on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The partnership was officially unveiled at a ceremony held at the Central Hotel in Ridge on Wednesday, April 29, where officials outlined the significance of the deal to the growth of the sport in Ghana.

As part of the agreement, the federation will receive a cash package of $45,000, in addition to product support from Next Level Energy Drink, providing a major boost to the organisation of the continental event.

President of the federation, Osei Asibey, expressed his delight at securing the partnership, describing it as a step forward for armwrestling in the country.

“I’m happy to announce that we’re here to inform you about our relationship with the newest partner of the sport,” he said.

“Because we want to get to the next level, we had no choice but to partner with Next Level Energy Drink,” he added.

The African Armwrestling Championship is expected to attract top athletes from across the continent, with Ghana positioning itself as a key hub for the sport’s development in Africa.

The Borteyman Sports Complex, which has hosted several major sporting events in recent times, will serve as the venue for the championship, as organisers aim to deliver a successful and competitive tournament.

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