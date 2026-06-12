World Cup qualification will deliver significant economic benefits to Ghana

After easily securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana will be eager to at least emulate the feats of their 2010 team.

The Black Stars reached the quarter-finals on that occasion, before being eliminated by Uruguay in hugely controversial circumstances.

The betting sites listed on bettingtop10.com/ghana/ have tipped them to finish third in their group this summer, which could be enough to progress to the round of 32.

Other than becoming one of 10 African teams to punch their ticket to book a spot in the tournament, Ghana’s achievement will have a wider impact on the nation’s economy.

Read on as we discuss a chain reaction that will ripple through tourism, business, government spending, private investment and more.

Travel, Tourism and Cultural Promotion on a Global Stage

With the tournament set to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the co-hosting nations will welcome a sizeable number of Ghanaian visitors.

Many of them will follow the Black Stars throughout their group stage matches in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia. That list could expand further if Ghana make it to the knockout phase.

This will significantly increase demand across travel agencies and airlines in Ghana, especially for visa processing and package deals.

Local businesses such as sports bars and merchandise sellers are also expecting increased activity when the tournament gets underway on June 11.

One of the most significant long-term opportunities comes from tourism. Ghana’s participation in a global tournament of this scale naturally places the country in front of billions of viewers.

Officials in the tourism and creative arts sectors are already planning a more strategic way to take advantage of this global spotlight.

There are talks between government stakeholders and international partners about promoting Ghana as a cultural destination, especially in major cities across the US.

The plan is to use events such as exhibitions, business forums and cultural platforms to showcase the country’s food, music, fashion and heritage across host cities.

The World Cup Could Impact Ghana’s Burgeoning Betting Sector

Ghana is home to one of the largest online gambling markets in Africa.

The sports betting industry generated around $33 million in revenue last year and that figure could easily be topped during the World Cup.

The remarkable growth of Ghana’s sports betting sector is closely tied to football culture and fan engagement, and the World Cup will be the ideal catalyst for a spike in activity.

Ghana’s youthful population is one of the key factors expediting the growth of the local gambling industry, coupled with the widespread use of smartphones.

A 2022 study conducted by TGM Global Gambling and Sports Betting Survey revealed that half of Ghana’s 36 million population engaged in betting, with 42 percent focusing on sports.

After narrowing down the data, the survey found that 57% of men engage in betting activities.

Ghana’s Funding for World Cup Preparation

The Ghanaian government is actively involved in the Black Stars’ preparation for the World Cup, forking out around $14m to support the team.

The funding will cover essential World Cup preparations, such as training camps, travel, logistics and team management.

Ghana’s finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson made the announcement while presenting the government’s 2026 budget statement and economic policy to parliament.

Forson made it clear that sports are ‘one of Ghana's greatest unifying forces and a powerful driver of youth development, community pride and national identity’.

FIFA will also provide payments based on participation and performance, meaning Ghana is guaranteed a minimum of $12.5m and could earn more if the team does well.

The funding will reduce the pressure placed on the country’s coffers, but they still need to carefully plan how to allocate the funds.

There is also a wider fundraising effort from the Ghanaian private sector, with banks and mining companies contributing to the nation’s World Cup bid.

The movement was started by President John Dramani Mahama, with the government looking to raise around $30m in corporate and public support for Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.