Gov’t acknowledges unresolved grievances over mining damage, displacement

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim

The Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, speaking on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to responsible mining while acknowledging unresolved grievances over environmental damage, displacement, and land-use conflicts in mining communities.

Ms Muslim said the government had a duty to address such concerns honestly and ensure that disputes and grievances were handled fairly, based on evidence and through the appropriate institutions.

She made the remarks on behalf of the Chief of Staff at the National Mining Dialogue, organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

“Honesty also requires us to continue to govern people rightly,” she said.

She added that honesty required the government to acknowledge unresolved grievances associated with mining, including environmental damage, displacement, and conflicts over land use.

Ms Muslim said the government could not address the future of mining without recognising the concerns that continue to affect communities where mining takes place.

“Honesty also requires us to acknowledge unresolved grievances, including environmental damage, displacements, and land-use conflict,” she said.

By acknowledging such grievances, she said, the government could create a stronger basis for resolving them through established legal and institutional processes.

Ms Muslim reaffirmed the government's commitment to what she described as lawful, responsible mining and effective enforcement.

She said mining activities must operate within the country's legal and regulatory framework, while breaches and disputes must be addressed through appropriate institutions.

“Each matter must be handled fairly on evidence and through the proper institutions,” she said.

The Deputy Presidential Spokesperson said Ghana should not be placed in a position where it must choose between protecting livelihoods and protecting its natural resources.

“We can protect livelihoods while protecting our land and water resources,” she said.

“Ghana should never be forced to choose between the two.”

Ms Muslim said the same principle should guide the government's efforts to formalise small-scale mining.

“The same balance must guide the formalisation of small-scale mining,” she said.

Ms Muslim also expressed government support for the work of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to strengthen traceability and establish a more regulated and transparent framework for the purchase and sale of artisanal and small-scale gold.

She said the government's support for the GoldBod initiative formed part of efforts to create greater transparency in the gold supply chain.

Improved traceability can help establish where gold is produced, how it moves through the supply chain, and who participates in its purchase and sale.

A more transparent system could also assist efforts to distinguish legally produced gold from gold linked to illegal mining activities.

She acknowledged that unresolved grievances must be addressed, while insisting that disputes should be handled fairly and through proper institutions.

The government, she said, remains committed to lawful and responsible mining, but that commitment must be accompanied by effective enforcement and greater transparency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.