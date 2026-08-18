X1 Energy Drink-backed DOL Super Cup ends with Ebusua Dwarfs crowned champions

Ebusua Dwarfs have emerged as the first-ever champions of the X1 Energy Drink DOL Super Cup after beating Semper Fi 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Tuesday.

The dramatic final brought the curtain down on a competition designed to give Ghana’s Division One clubs another platform to compete at the highest level ahead of the new season.

Both sides produced a closely fought contest, but neither could find the decisive goal after 90 minutes, forcing the championship to be settled from the penalty spot.

Ebusua Dwarfs held their nerve to win the shootout 5-4 and lift the inaugural trophy.

The triumph caps an impressive campaign for Dwarfs, who entered the competition unbeaten after topping Group A with seven points.

They scored six goals in the group stage before overcoming Nsuopon Fidelity 3-2 on penalties in the semi-final following a goalless draw.

Semper Fi were equally impressive on their way to the final.

They topped Group B without conceding a goal, drawing 0-0 with Tamale City and AshantiGold before beating Nsuopon Fidelity 1-0.

They secured their place in the final with a 1-0 semi-final victory over Attram De Visser, Emmanuel Adjei Laryea converting a 90th-minute penalty in the 90th minute.

The X1 Energy Drink DOL Super Cup is part of the brand’s growing involvement in Ghana football.

X1 Energy Drink is a sponsor of the Black Stars as well as the Division One League, supporting football from the national team level to the domestic second tier.

The Super Cup provided an opportunity for some of the country’s leading Division One clubs to compete for silverware while showcasing the talent and competitiveness within the league.

For Ebusua Dwarfs, the tournament ended in the best possible way as they became the first club to lift the X1 Energy Drink DOL Super Cup trophy.

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