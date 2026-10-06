‘Bamba’s message was clever, very clever’ – Akomea on NPP election upset

Newly elected NPP Third Vice Chairperson Nana Akomea has described Kojo Bamba’s campaign message as “clever” after the latter defied expectations in the party’s national executive election.

Nana Akomea finished third in the race, an outcome he says surprised him after he had expected to place first or second.

“I was expected to be first or second, not third.”

He admitted that the result was disappointing, although he had anticipated a difficult contest.

“Yes, it disappointed me a little, but I knew it was going to be tough.”

Nana Akomea said the race was extremely close, with only small margins separating the leading candidates.

“And when you look at maybe the top four, it’s very close.”

He said the narrow margins showed how competitive the contest was.

“The top four: 2900 and something, 2900 and something, 2900 and something, 3000 and something, 3000. It’s very close, very tight.”

But Nana Akomea believes Kojo Bamba’s campaign strategy helped him outperform expectations.

He said Bamba was not given much of a chance by the polls but delivered a message that differed from that of the other leading candidates.

“Now, why I thought it was going to be difficult was that Bamba, whom nobody gave much chance, and the poll that you referred to about him, I think gave him 5% or 6% or something.”

“But you know, Bamba’s message was clever, very clever. His message was different.”

According to Nana Akomea, several of the leading candidates largely campaigned on their experience and long service to the party.

“Whilst Nana B., myself, Mustapha Hamid, Ahiagbah, and all those people, we had basically the same message that we had served the party faithfully for a long time.”

He said the candidates also relied on their established profiles within the NPP.

“We’ve had a lot of experience, and we had a profile, a brand in the party, and want to use that brand to help the party.”

Bamba, however, adopted a different approach by focusing his campaign on protecting delegates and the integrity of the election.

“Bamba’s message was that these people—they’ve served the party for a long time. I don’t intend to compete with them; what I want to give you is your security. security.”

Nana Akomea said the message allowed Bamba to present himself differently from the other candidates.

“So you vote for two of them. Two of them, and then make sure that you admin for the sake of your security.”

“So they will do the work, and I’ll just protect the ballot and protect you.”

Nana Akomea also said he paid little attention to opinion polls before the election because candidates had direct access to delegates.

He said candidates could assess reactions to their messages by meeting delegates face-to-face.

“Don’t let T-shirts come between you and them. Don’t let them focus on caps and T-shirts and paraphernalia.”

“And you don’t need the polls because you are meeting the people directly, and you can know from their reaction if your message resonates with them.”

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