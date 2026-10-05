NPP can reconcile with aggrieved members who want to return – Nana Akomea

Newly elected NPP Third Vice Chairperson, Nana Akomea, says the party is willing to reconcile with aggrieved members who are prepared to return and work with the party.

He, however, says reconciliation must be a two-way process, requiring the individual's willingness to engage with the other party.

“You can’t reconcile any party, but who doesn’t want to be reconciled? The person himself or herself should want to reconcile and work with the party,” he said.

Nana Akomea was speaking on Monday about how the party could bring back members who have become disaffected.

He said the NPP would welcome not only its aggrieved members but also support from people outside the party.

“Once that is there, we even want floating voters who are not members of our party. We want NDC people to vote for us. How about members of our party?” he said.

But he stressed that those seeking reconciliation must demonstrate a willingness to engage.

“But there must be a willingness to engage. That’s the basic thing. If the willingness is not demonstrated, it becomes difficult because nobody is indispensable in a politician,” he said.

His comments come amid questions about the future of some prominent NPP figures and their relationship with the party.

On the disciplinary case involving Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Nana Akomea said he had not received an update following an extension granted to the committee handling the matter.

“Frankly, I haven’t had any update. They were given a two-week period. I was at the National Council meeting. They were given a two-week period, and I know at the next council meeting there was a report that they had asked for an extension,” he said.

He said he had not followed the matter since the extension was granted.

“So I haven’t followed it after that extension was granted to the committee. So I don’t think they have brought their report yet,” he said.

Nana Akomea said he would not express a personal view on the disciplinary matter before the committee submits its recommendations.

“That determination has been given to the disciplinary committee,” he said.

He explained that members of the National Council should allow the committee to complete its work before publicly expressing their opinions.

“Now, if members of the National Council are now going to be stating their opinions, that will prejudice the work of the committee. So let them come. Their recommendations will be made public, and then at that point we can state our opinion,” he said.

He added that the committee’s report would help determine whether there had been a willingness to engage and move forward.

“The disciplined committee will come up with it, and if the report is that there has been a willingness to engage and move on,” he said.

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