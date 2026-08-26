Nana Akomea to engage Minority MPs as First Vice Chairman Campaign begins

Audio By Carbonatix
Nana Akomea, a leading contender for First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to begin his national campaign by meeting with Minority Members of Parliament at 11:00 a.m. today.
The meeting is expected to allow Nana Akomea to outline his vision for the party, engage directly with NPP lawmakers, and seek their support ahead of the party’s internal elections.
His decision to begin the campaign with the Minority caucus signals the importance he attaches to the role of Members of Parliament in strengthening the party’s structures and preparing it for future electoral contests.
Nana Akomea, a former Communications Director of the NPP and a familiar voice in Ghana’s political discourse, is expected to use the engagement to make a case for his leadership credentials and present his plans for revitalising the party at the grassroots and national levels.
The First Vice Chairman position is one of the key leadership positions within the NPP, and the contest is expected to attract significant interest as aspirants seek to position themselves ahead of the party’s internal elections.
The engagement with the Minority MPs will be followed by further meetings and interactions with party stakeholders across the country as Nana Akomea takes his campaign to the various regions.
His campaign is expected to focus on party unity, organisational strengthening, grassroots mobilisation and rebuilding confidence in the NPP as it prepares for its next electoral challenge.
Further details of Nana Akomea’s campaign agenda and his message to delegates are expected to emerge from the engagement with the Minority caucus.
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