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Nana Akomea denies reports linking his absence from NPP executives’ introduction to Kojo Bamba

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  5 October 2026 2:59pm
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Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) 3rd Vice Chairman Nana Akomea has denied reports suggesting that he and fellow newly elected executive Nana Bee were absent from the introduction of the party’s new national executives because they were upset over a failed arrangement involving Kojo Bamba.

According to Mr Akomea, while he was indeed not present for the introduction, his absence had nothing to do with any disagreement or negotiation involving Mr Bamba or any other person.

He explained that he had left the conference grounds at about 11:30 pm and was caught up in traffic while returning to the Kumasi stadium, arriving only a few minutes after the introductions had taken place.

“I was not present during the vote counting and tabulation, and so could not have engaged myself in any ‘negotiation’ with Kojo Bamba or anybody else,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday, October 5.

Mr Akomea’s clarification follows reports surrounding the absence of some newly elected executives during their introduction after the NPP’s national delegates congress in Kumasi.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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