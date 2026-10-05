Nana Akomea denies reports linking his absence from NPP executives’ introduction to Kojo Bamba

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) 3rd Vice Chairman Nana Akomea has denied reports suggesting that he and fellow newly elected executive Nana Bee were absent from the introduction of the party’s new national executives because they were upset over a failed arrangement involving Kojo Bamba.
According to Mr Akomea, while he was indeed not present for the introduction, his absence had nothing to do with any disagreement or negotiation involving Mr Bamba or any other person.
He explained that he had left the conference grounds at about 11:30 pm and was caught up in traffic while returning to the Kumasi stadium, arriving only a few minutes after the introductions had taken place.
“I was not present during the vote counting and tabulation, and so could not have engaged myself in any ‘negotiation’ with Kojo Bamba or anybody else,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday, October 5.
Mr Akomea’s clarification follows reports surrounding the absence of some newly elected executives during their introduction after the NPP’s national delegates congress in Kumasi.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s Rabiu Alhassan joins board of International Fact-Checking Network, IFCN
5 minutes
-
Argentina hit 7 as Burkina Faso land five hours before kick-off
8 minutes
-
NPP’s choice of Kojo Bamba, is a rejection of ‘suit and big English’ – Mustapha Gbande
12 minutes
-
Innovators urged to build low-cost, locally maintainable health solutions
15 minutes
-
Frank Appiah Kusi, PhD: Governance Gaps, Transparency, and the Business of Football in Ghana
15 minutes
-
Manhyia South MP charged with conspiracy, financial loss and money laundering
23 minutes
-
Attorney-General charges Manhyia South MP over alleged GH¢9.85m financial loss
26 minutes
-
Food Security: Buffer Stock CEO calls for more investment in Agri-Tech
26 minutes
-
Three missing children found dead in parked vehicle in Tamale
36 minutes
-
Nana Akomea denies reports linking his absence from NPP executives’ introduction to Kojo Bamba
37 minutes
-
2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens arrive in Morocco for tournament
39 minutes
-
GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection of imported used vehicles
46 minutes
-
Elevate Africa confirms presidents, vice presidents and ministers for 2026 Annual Convening in Accra
1 hour
-
Keta MP commissions 60-seater kindergarten facility to replace unsafe structure
1 hour
-
Salomey Awiti-Baffoe’s lawyers welcome GH¢100,000 bail after earlier rejection
1 hour