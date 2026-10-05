Mahama satisfied with Aayalolo contra-flow results – Ayariga

President John Dramani Mahama is satisfied with the initial results of the Aayalolo contra-flow system introduced to ease traffic congestion and improve the movement of commuters in Accra, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga has disclosed.

According to Mr Ayariga, the pilot intervention has improved commuter movement during peak periods by allowing Aayalolo buses to operate against the normal direction of traffic on selected routes.

Speaking at a Government Accountability Series on Monday, October 5, the Minister said the initial outcome has encouraged the President to engage key stakeholders on the future of the initiative.

He said President Mahama is expected to meet stakeholders to review the pilot and determine measures to make the contra-flow arrangement a permanent feature of Accra’s public transport system.

“One area of challenge in our increasingly congested cities is urban mobility. President John Dramani Mahama recently approved the trial of the contra-flow system that has enabled easy and rapid movement of several thousands of city commuters during peak hours using the Bus Rapid Transport Company, popularly known as Aayalolo buses.

“He is satisfied with the initial successes achieved and has further scheduled a meeting of stakeholders in his office on Thursday, October 7, to review the trials and give appropriate directives on how to sustain the exercise permanently.”

Aayalolo contra-flow pilot

The Aayalolo contra-flow system was introduced on September 29 as part of government measures to address persistent traffic congestion and improve the movement of commuters across Accra during peak periods.

Under the arrangement, Aayalolo buses are allowed to use designated lanes or routes in the opposite direction of the prevailing traffic flow during specified hours.

The system is designed to provide commuters with a faster and more dependable public transport option, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours when traffic congestion is most severe.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to address urban mobility challenges in Accra, where rising traffic volumes have contributed to longer travel times and affected commuters’ access to workplaces, businesses and essential services.

The stakeholder meeting scheduled by President Mahama is expected to provide an opportunity for authorities and relevant institutions to assess the pilot's performance and consider the next steps for its continued implementation.

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