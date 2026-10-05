Hopeson Adorye elected to World Taxpayers Association board

Ghanaian public advocate and international governance campaigner Hopeson Adorye has been elected to the Board of Directors of the World Taxpayers Association (WTA).

He was elected during the association’s conference in Kraków, Poland, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

His appointment is expected to provide a platform for Ghanaian and African perspectives to shape global discussions on taxpayers’ rights, responsible taxation, transparency, accountability and the prudent management of public resources.

Reacting to his election, Mr Adorye expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the association for the confidence reposed in him.

“I am deeply honoured by this confidence and conscious of the responsibility that comes with it. Taxpayers are at the heart of every economy, and they deserve fairness, transparency, accountability and value for the taxes they pay,” he said.

“I look forward to working with colleagues from across the world to strengthen the voice of taxpayers and promote responsible fiscal governance.”

Mr Adorye argued that taxation should not be treated merely as a revenue-generating mechanism but as a critical part of the social contract between citizens and the state.

He said governments had a responsibility to collect taxes fairly and utilise public resources efficiently to provide quality infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and other essential services.

His election is also expected to amplify African experiences in international discussions on taxation, public expenditure and economic development.

Mr Adorye previously served as Global Board Chairman of the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, an organisation associated with the UN Economic and Social Council.

In his new role, he is expected to support initiatives aimed at promoting fiscal accountability, taxpayer education, good governance and greater citizen participation in public financial management.

“This is not simply a position; it is a responsibility to help build a stronger and more accountable relationship between taxpayers and governments,” he said.

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