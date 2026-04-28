Current power outages should not be described as ‘Dumsor’ — Hopeson Adorye

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of Field Operations for the United Party, Hopeson Adorye, has stated that Ghana’s recent power outages do not meet the conditions typically associated with the widely used term “dumsor.”
Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Tuesday, April 28, Mr Adorye argued that the current interruptions in electricity supply differ significantly from the prolonged and predictable outages previously experienced in the country.
“I cannot say this situation today can be termed as 'dumsor,'” he said. “The term came about when outages were predictable—you could tell that by evening the power would go off, and sometimes you would go two or three days without electricity.”
According to him, the present challenges are largely linked to technical issues within the power distribution network, particularly ageing and overloaded transformers that require urgent replacement.
“What we have been told is that most of the transformers are weak and have been overloaded, so they are being replaced,” he explained.
Mr Adorye noted that such maintenance activities inevitably result in temporary power interruptions, as electricity supply must be shut down before faulty equipment can be replaced.
“If a transformer in a particular area is being replaced, the power cannot remain on. It has to go off before the replacement is done and then be restored afterwards,” he said.
He expressed support for ongoing government interventions, commending efforts to resolve the technical challenges affecting the system.
“I am happy that the current government is doing something about it,” he added, while cautioning against mischaracterising the present situation.
His remarks come amid renewed public concern over intermittent electricity supply in parts of the country, with many citizens questioning whether Ghana may be experiencing a return to the era of persistent outages popularly referred to as “dumsor.”
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