Absa Bank supports Holy Trinity SHS students with career guidance and financial literacy

Absa Bank Ghana’s Compliance team has engaged final-year students at Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School in Accra in a session focused on career choices and financial literacy.

The session formed part of the bank’s colleague volunteerism efforts under its Force for Good agenda and was designed to equip students for life after secondary school.

Through interactive discussions and personal insights, the team taught students the link between career decisions, income potential and long-term financial stability.

Students were encouraged to align their interests and strengths with emerging opportunities while developing practical financial habits early.

The session also introduced key financial literacy concepts, including budgeting, saving and responsible money management, giving students a clearer understanding of how to manage their finances as they transition into tertiary education or the world of work.

Students engaged actively throughout the session, asking questions about career pathways, workplace expectations and how to position themselves for opportunities after school.

Discussions also covered adaptability and personal development, with colleagues sharing real-life experiences to illustrate the transition from school to the working world.

Speaking about the initiative, Compliance Director at Absa Bank Ghana, Judith Haizel, said the engagement reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting communities through colleague-led initiatives.

“At Absa Bank, we believe that equipping young people with the right information and guidance can shape their future opportunities.

"Through our colleague volunteerism drive, we are able to share practical insights that will support these students to make informed career and financial decisions,” she said.

Colleague volunteerism is a key component of Absa’s Force for Good agenda, enabling employees to contribute to communities through initiatives aligned with their skills and expertise.

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