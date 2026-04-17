NSA, Absa Bank partner to introduce overdraft for service personnel allowances

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a new strategic partnership with Absa Bank Ghana and the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) to introduce an overdraft facility aimed at addressing delays in the monthly allowance disbursement cycle for all active National Service Personnel (NSPs).
According to a press release issued on Friday, April 17, this initiative, designed to offer immediate financial relief, will ensure that NSPs across the country are not left stranded due to timing mismatches between their service and allowance payments.
Speaking on the new initiative, Director General of the NSA, Madam Ruth Dela Seddoh, acknowledged the frustrations that have plagued NSPs due to delayed allowance payments.
She stated, “We hear the frustration of our service personnel, and we are taking concrete action. Delays in the release of funds have, at times, placed hardship on young graduates serving their nation. This NSA partnership with Absa Bank, facilitated by the National Service Personnel Association, who played a pivotal role in brokering the collaboration and represented the collective concerns of personnel across all regions, will ensure that no NSP will be left stranded due to timing mismatches between their service and their allowance.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Absa Bank will provide qualifying NSPs with an overdraft facility of up to 85% of their monthly NSA allowance.
This facility is designed to offer immediate access to funds for essential needs, ensuring service personnel can cover their living costs without worrying about the delay in the allowance payments.
Key features of the overdraft facility include “zero interest for the duration of the delay, no collateral requirements for NSPs, and automatic repayment once the NSA releases the delayed allowance.”
The initiative is open to all active NSPs who hold an Absa Ignition Account, a free, youth-focused account that offers a range of benefits, including “zero maintenance fees, a free international debit card for online transactions, and up to GHS 100,000 travel insurance cover.”
Interested personnel can open an Absa Ignition Account through the NSA student online submission portal, which facilitates seamless onboarding.
Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Edward Nartey Botchway, emphasised the importance of this partnership in alleviating financial pressures faced by young graduates.
He commented, “At Absa, we understand how allowance delays can put real pressure on young graduates, especially when they are trying to cover basics such as rent and transport. This collaboration with the National Service Authority and the National Service Personnel Association aims to bridge the gap and ensure that a delay in disbursement does not become a crisis for our national service personnel.”
The NSA expressed its deep appreciation for the commitment and contributions of all National Service Personnel to national development.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to improving the efficiency and timeliness of allowance payments, and remains dedicated to working closely with all relevant stakeholders to enhance service delivery.
Madam Seddoh noted,“We recognise the valuable contributions of our National Service Personnel, and this initiative is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support them as they serve the nation. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to improve systems that ensure the welfare of our service personnel.”
Latest Stories
-
Uselss Column: The real tribute
1 minute
-
Useless Column: ‘Should I use your tongue?’
3 minutes
-
Mugabe’s son pleads guilty to pointing a gun in South Africa
8 minutes
-
Court grants NPP communicator Baba Amando GH¢30k bail with two sureties
9 minutes
-
Rising temperatures driving current heatwave — Expert
15 minutes
-
26-year-old man appears in court for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle
31 minutes
-
I’ve stayed faithful to my wife for 21 years – Okyeame Kwame
32 minutes
-
Iran declares Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial ships during Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
37 minutes
-
Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire takes effect as Trump says US ‘very close’ to deal with Iran
42 minutes
-
Our concern is about how Ghana preserves its economic stability – IMF
55 minutes
-
Ablakwa commissions classroom block, teachers’ bungalows at Aveyime-Battor SHTS
1 hour
-
Policeman clashes with ECG staff over alleged GH¢13k electricity bill
1 hour
-
Empowering Rural Women: RUG Hub celebrates graduates driving green economy
1 hour
-
BoG issues new guidelines for operation of non-resident margin accounts, strengthens FX rules
2 hours
-
NSA, Absa Bank partner to introduce overdraft for service personnel allowances
2 hours