National

NSA releases postings for 18,416 trained teachers for 2026/2027 national service

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  22 April 2026 3:08pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The National Service Authority (NSA) has released postings for 18,416 trained teachers for the 2026/27 service year, marking a key step in the annual national service deployment process.

The announcement on Wednesday, April 22, confirms that the postings cover eligible graduates from accredited Colleges of Education across the country.

According to a statement signed by Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh, all qualified personnel are required to access their postings via the Authority’s official website and complete the necessary procedures.

“All eligible trained teachers are requested to visit the Authority’s website and access their respective place of postings and follow the stated procedures to complete the regional validation,” the statement said.

The NSA indicated that the national service for the personnel will officially commence on May 4, 2026.

It further noted that the regional validation exercise, a mandatory requirement before deployment, begins on April 22 and ends on May 15, 2026.

“Management, therefore, urges all prospective National Service Personnel to complete the regional validation within the stipulated period,” the statement emphasised.

The Authority also reminded prospective personnel and the general public of their legal obligations under the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119).

The release of postings is expected to facilitate the timely deployment of trained teachers to support the education sector while ensuring compliance with national service requirements.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group