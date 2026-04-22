NSA releases postings for 18,416 trained teachers for 2026/2027 national service

The National Service Authority (NSA) has released postings for 18,416 trained teachers for the 2026/27 service year, marking a key step in the annual national service deployment process.

The announcement on Wednesday, April 22, confirms that the postings cover eligible graduates from accredited Colleges of Education across the country.

According to a statement signed by Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh, all qualified personnel are required to access their postings via the Authority’s official website and complete the necessary procedures.

“All eligible trained teachers are requested to visit the Authority’s website and access their respective place of postings and follow the stated procedures to complete the regional validation,” the statement said.

The NSA indicated that the national service for the personnel will officially commence on May 4, 2026.

It further noted that the regional validation exercise, a mandatory requirement before deployment, begins on April 22 and ends on May 15, 2026.

“Management, therefore, urges all prospective National Service Personnel to complete the regional validation within the stipulated period,” the statement emphasised.

The Authority also reminded prospective personnel and the general public of their legal obligations under the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119).

The release of postings is expected to facilitate the timely deployment of trained teachers to support the education sector while ensuring compliance with national service requirements.

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