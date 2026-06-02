Bagbin’s decision to reconsider Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill unprecedented – ACEPA Boss

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Draman, has described Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's decision to direct a reconsideration of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, as unprecedented.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 2, Dr Draman said the development was unlike anything he had witnessed in his years of observing parliamentary proceedings.
"That is huge news. Huge, unprecedented. I've never seen this. I've never heard of this. So maybe this is a precedent-setting decision. Maybe we only wait to see what the details are and the reasons why the Right Honourable Speaker annulled this," he said.
His comments come after Speaker Bagbin directed the House to reconsider the bill following concerns over whether the level of bipartisan support reflected in the committee report was adequately demonstrated during proceedings on the floor.
Dr Draman noted that Speaker Bagbin has consistently supported the passage of the bill and publicly advocated for its approval. Therefore, he does not believe the Speaker's latest decision reflects a shift in his stance on the bill.
"I am not sure whether this change has anything to do with the Speaker maybe changing his position. At least we have all heard him in public saying that this bill would be passed, and I think we all know where he stands," he said.
According to him, the Speaker may instead be seeking to ensure that all parliamentary procedures are properly followed to avoid future legal challenges.
"Maybe what he is concerned about is perhaps to make sure that the right things are done. I believe the Right Honourable Speaker does not want a situation where somebody would go to court and challenge this," he explained.
Drawing parallels with concerns raised during the passage of the Special Prosecutor Bill, Dr Draman suggested the reconsideration could be intended to strengthen the legal and procedural integrity of the legislation.
"I believe this annulment is just to make sure all the i's are dotted and all the t's are crossed, but has nothing to do with maybe a change in his position about this bill," he added.
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