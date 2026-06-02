Burning waste worsens chronic diseases – Eco Impact Network warns 

Open burning of waste can worsen chronic health conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other respiratory diseases, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eco Impact Network, Gifty Ofori-Yeboah, has warned.

Mrs. Ofori-Yeboah said smoke and toxic fumes released from burning rubbish posed serious health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups, making the practice a growing public health concern.

She gave the warning during a community engagement programme on environmental health organised under the theme "Burn Waste, Breathe Poison" to educate residents on the dangers of open waste burning and the importance of proper waste management.

According to her, harmful pollutants released into the atmosphere during waste burning are inhaled by residents and could aggravate existing health conditions while increasing the risk of respiratory complications.

She explained that air pollution resulting from the practice contributed to both indoor and outdoor pollution, exposing entire communities to hazardous substances.

Mrs. Ofori-Yeboah noted that prolonged exposure to polluted air could lead to chronic coughing, breathing difficulties, and other health challenges.

She expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses in communities and called for urgent measures to discourage the burning of waste.

As part of efforts to reduce health risks associated with waste disposal, she encouraged households to adopt waste segregation practices by separating biodegradable waste from plastics and other non-biodegradable materials.

She said biodegradable waste could be composted or buried to improve soil fertility, while plastics should be collected for reuse or recycling rather than being burnt.

Mrs. Ofori-Yeboah also appealed to community leaders, local authorities, and environmental stakeholders to intensify public education on the dangers of air pollution caused by indiscriminate waste burning. She stressed that protecting public health required collective action and responsible waste management practices at both the household and community levels.

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