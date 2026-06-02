Ghana to establish West Africa Hyundai Manufacturing Plant under South Korea partnership – Ablakwa

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has highlighted growing cooperation between Ghana and South Korea.
He has announced a series of major bilateral projects and partnerships aimed at boosting industrialisation, technology transfer and economic development.
Speaking at the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in South Korea, which he co-chaired alongside South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, the minister said Africa and South Korea are committed to building a mutually beneficial partnership that delivers tangible benefits for their people.
“Africa and the Republic of Korea have a shared colonial history and are determined to forge a new mutually beneficial partnership which transforms nations and creates opportunities for the people we serve,” he said.
Mr Ablakwa noted that Africa’s emerging leadership is focused on value addition, industrialisation, job creation and securing better returns from international transactions, adding that South Korea’s expertise in technology and manufacturing makes it an important development partner.
“Africa’s new leaders insist on value addition, industrialisation, job creation for the world’s youngest population and better returns on transactions.
These are terms South Korea is happy to collaborate with Africa to achieve, leveraging its reputation as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse,” he stated.
He revealed that Ghana and South Korea are currently collaborating on projects across the energy, agriculture, maritime, education, roads, shipbuilding and health sectors.
According to him, the two countries are expected to open a new university in Ghana this year, establish a Hyundai automotive manufacturing plant to serve the West African market and launch new solar-powered irrigation systems.
“This year, our two countries will open a new university in Ghana, establish a West Africa Hyundai Automotive Manufacturing Plant in Ghana and launch new solar irrigation systems,” he disclosed.
Mr Ablakwa further announced new areas of cooperation, including artificial intelligence, energy and critical minerals.
“Additionally, we agreed to have collaboration in AI and new partnerships for energy and critical minerals,” he added.
On travel and diplomatic relations, he said negotiations on a comprehensive visa waiver agreement covering all categories of passports are progressing steadily.
“Ghana and South Korea’s visa waiver negotiations intended to cover all categories of passports are progressing very well, with diplomatic and service passport holders already secured,” he said.
Mr Ablakwa also commended South Korea for backing Ghana’s landmark United Nations resolution recognising the transatlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.
Latest Stories
-
Over 200,000 children yet to be captured in Volta NIA registration exercise – Interior Minister
4 minutes
-
Accra Metropolitan Assembly opens applications for 400 revenue collectors to boost IGF
7 minutes
-
From Ghana to Global Health Leadership: How Dr Godfred Boateng is transforming health equity and saving lives across the world
8 minutes
-
Wilmar and Ghana Armed Forces secure spots in UGCFL Season 2 Final
12 minutes
-
NADMO, Zoomlion Unveil ‘No Do No Do’ Flood campaign
20 minutes
-
We are fully committed to protecting current gains – BoG Governor
25 minutes
-
Bagbin’s decision to reconsider Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill unprecedented – ACEPA Boss
27 minutes
-
Ghana-UK Investment Summit signals fundamental transition from foreign aid to trade partnerships
29 minutes
-
Unidentified man found dead near Cathedral Clinic in Accra
37 minutes
-
VRA CEO named energy sector Chief Executive of the Year at 10th Ghana CEO Summit
38 minutes
-
Ghana to establish West Africa Hyundai Manufacturing Plant under South Korea partnership – Ablakwa
48 minutes
-
Burning waste worsens chronic diseases – Eco Impact Network warns
50 minutes
-
Tema West MCE tours WASSCE centres, urges candidates to avoid malpractice
52 minutes
-
Accra erupts in worship as Atarah Praise 2026 ignites Bayview Village
53 minutes
-
Thomas-Asante takes the 10; Boakye takes 20 – Find out Ghana’s squad jersey numbers for World Cup 2026
1 hour