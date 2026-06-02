Ghana to establish West Africa Hyundai Manufacturing Plant under South Korea partnership – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has highlighted growing cooperation between Ghana and South Korea.

He has announced a series of major bilateral projects and partnerships aimed at boosting industrialisation, technology transfer and economic development.

Speaking at the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in South Korea, which he co-chaired alongside South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, the minister said Africa and South Korea are committed to building a mutually beneficial partnership that delivers tangible benefits for their people.

“Africa and the Republic of Korea have a shared colonial history and are determined to forge a new mutually beneficial partnership which transforms nations and creates opportunities for the people we serve,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa noted that Africa’s emerging leadership is focused on value addition, industrialisation, job creation and securing better returns from international transactions, adding that South Korea’s expertise in technology and manufacturing makes it an important development partner.

“Africa’s new leaders insist on value addition, industrialisation, job creation for the world’s youngest population and better returns on transactions.

These are terms South Korea is happy to collaborate with Africa to achieve, leveraging its reputation as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse,” he stated.

He revealed that Ghana and South Korea are currently collaborating on projects across the energy, agriculture, maritime, education, roads, shipbuilding and health sectors.

According to him, the two countries are expected to open a new university in Ghana this year, establish a Hyundai automotive manufacturing plant to serve the West African market and launch new solar-powered irrigation systems.

“This year, our two countries will open a new university in Ghana, establish a West Africa Hyundai Automotive Manufacturing Plant in Ghana and launch new solar irrigation systems,” he disclosed.

Mr Ablakwa further announced new areas of cooperation, including artificial intelligence, energy and critical minerals.

“Additionally, we agreed to have collaboration in AI and new partnerships for energy and critical minerals,” he added.

On travel and diplomatic relations, he said negotiations on a comprehensive visa waiver agreement covering all categories of passports are progressing steadily.

“Ghana and South Korea’s visa waiver negotiations intended to cover all categories of passports are progressing very well, with diplomatic and service passport holders already secured,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa also commended South Korea for backing Ghana’s landmark United Nations resolution recognising the transatlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

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