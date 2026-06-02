Accra erupts in worship as Atarah Praise 2026 ignites Bayview Village

Audio By Carbonatix
Hundreds of worshippers gathered at Bayview Village in Accra on Sunday, May 24, 2026, for Atarah Praise 2026, turning the venue into a night-long altar of praise and leaving with hoarse voices and lifted spirits.
Held under the theme, ‘Dalet’, the event found its rhythm from the opening chords as believers immersed themselves in worship. The lineup once again proved why Atarah Praise has become a staple on Accra’s gospel calendar.
Siisi Baido opened the night with a charged, anointing-filled set that got the crowd on their feet from the very first minute. Clapping, singing and worshipping together, patrons set the tone early for the evening.
The atmosphere intensified when Prophet Atarah took the stage. He opened with a brand-new anthem for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup, merging faith with national pride and getting the entire auditorium singing along. He then moved into his own catalogue, delivering the high-energy ministrations patrons had come for.
Next was Piesie Esther, reigning Traditional Gospel Song of the Year winner, who commanded the stage with authenticity and presence. Blending traditional rhythms with worship, she had the crowd dancing and praising simultaneously.
Obaapa Christy closed the main lineup and sustained the momentum throughout her set. The crowd remained standing with hands lifted and voices raised. No one sat down.
By the end of the event, one message from patrons stood out clearly: they wanted more. The biggest appeal of the night was for organisers to extend the programme duration next year.
Atarah Praise 2026 did not just meet expectations. It left many asking for another round more.
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