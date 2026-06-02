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Afenyo-Markin disowns anti-LGBTQ+ bill post, says social media account was compromised

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  2 June 2026 2:46pm
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Minority Leader and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has distanced himself from a viral social media post criticising Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, stating that the comments were published after his account was compromised.

The post, which circulated widely on social media, suggested that laws criminalising individuals based on their sexual orientation or who they choose to love do not protect society and should not be enacted by any Parliament in the "civilised world."

However, Afenyo-Markin has since denied authoring the statement.

According to him, his social media account was compromised, resulting in the publication of content that did not reflect his views.

The clarification comes after the post sparked widespread debate online, with some social media users interpreting it as a significant departure from the position traditionally associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Parliament's passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill remains one of Ghana's most debated pieces of legislation.

Parliament passed the bill, but it has yet to become law following ongoing discussions over parliamentary, constitutional, procedural and human rights concerns.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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