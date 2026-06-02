Ghana Tourism Federation backs e-Visa rollout, calls for lower processing fees to boost tourism

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has welcomed the government's introduction of an electronic visa (e-Visa) system, describing it as a major step towards modernising Ghana's travel infrastructure and boosting the country's appeal as a leading tourism destination.

In a statement issued by its President, Seth Ocran, on Tuesday, June 2, the federation commended the government and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for spearheading what it described as a transformative initiative for the tourism industry.

Last week, President John Dramani Mahama officially launched the country’s electronic visa portal, a key reform aimed at streamlining visa applications, improving travel facilitation, and modernising the country’s immigration system through digital technology.

READ ALSO: Photos: President Mahama launches e-Visa portal

According to GHATOF, the digitalisation of the visa application process will reduce bureaucratic hurdles, improve the visitor experience and make Ghana more accessible to tourists, investors and members of the diaspora.

"The private sector tourism industry has long advocated for the simplification of entry procedures. The e-Visa is a significant stride in that direction," the statement said.

Despite its support for the initiative, the federation raised concerns about the current pricing structure of the new visa regime, warning that the fees could discourage potential visitors from choosing Ghana as a destination.

GHATOF said it had received increasing feedback from international markets across Europe, North America, Asia and Africa suggesting that the current e-Visa costs may be a barrier to travel.

The federation stressed that its concerns were not about the existence of visa fees, but rather the level at which they have been set.

It argued that a more competitive pricing model could attract higher visitor numbers and ultimately generate greater economic benefits for the country.

As a result, GHATOF is calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in consultation with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, to review the fee structure.

It suggested that visa pricing should prioritise increased visitor volumes, consider differentiated fee categories based on the purpose and duration of travel, and take into account the wider economic benefits that tourism brings to sectors such as hospitality, aviation, transport, arts, culture and retail.

The federation said it was prepared to work closely with government agencies by providing industry insights and data to support any review process.

Reaffirming its support for the e-Visa initiative, GHATOF described the policy as a strong foundation for strengthening Ghana's competitiveness in the global tourism market.

The federation expressed confidence that, with the right supporting policies, Ghana could leverage its rich cultural heritage, historical attractions and renowned hospitality to become one of Africa's leading tourism destinations.

Below is the statement by GHATOF

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.