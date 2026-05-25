Ghana’s new e-visa: What it is and how to apply

E-visa

Ghana has taken a historic leap toward continental integration and digital border management with the official launch of its nationwide electronic visa (e-visa) platform.

The fully automated system, which became operational today, Monday, 25 May 2026, completely replaces the old manual, paper-based application procedures and marks the end of the traditional visa-on-arrival arrangement for African travellers.

The sweeping immigration overhaul, engineered by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to position the country as the central hub of Pan-Africanism.

Launching the initiative at a high-profile state ceremony in Accra, President John Dramani Mahama performed a live demonstration of the technology, personally reviewing and granting the very first electronic travel authorisation processed by the system.

The Architecture of the New System

The new border regime changes how foreign nationals clear documentation before arriving at Ghana's entry points. Under the revised protocols, all African passport holders whose nationalities require a visa to enter Ghana are legally mandated to complete their applications through the centralised digital portal before embarking on their journeys.

In a major Pan-African policy shift, African applicants utilising the e-visa portal will be exempted from paying any visa fees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that travellers from member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), alongside citizens of other nations that already maintain bilateral visa waiver agreements with Accra, are unaffected by the transition and will continue to enter the country completely visa-free.

Five Steps to Securing Ghana’s E-Visa

The Ghana Immigration Service has outlined a streamlined, five-stage electronic workflow that applicants must follow to secure valid travel clearance:

Step 1: Complete the Online Application Prospects must log onto the official portal to fill out the digital visa application forms. The automated platform replaces the previous manual system, allowing users to enter personal and travel information via desktop or mobile devices.

Prospects must log onto the official portal to fill out the digital visa application forms. The automated platform replaces the previous manual system, allowing users to enter personal and travel information via desktop or mobile devices. Step 2: Upload Supporting Documents Applicants are required to electronically attach all necessary verification paperwork. While a finalized public checklist is being processed for distribution, standard immigration protocols demand a valid international passport (with at least six months of validity), a clear scan of the passport biodata page, a confirmed travel itinerary, verified proof of local accommodation, and official letters of invitation where applicable.

Applicants are required to electronically attach all necessary verification paperwork. While a finalized public checklist is being processed for distribution, standard immigration protocols demand a valid international passport (with at least six months of validity), a clear scan of the passport biodata page, a confirmed travel itinerary, verified proof of local accommodation, and official letters of invitation where applicable. Step 3: Rigorous Security Vetting Once submitted, applications are instantly routed through high-level state security systems. The e-visa infrastructure is directly linked to Ghana’s Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems, alongside international crime watchlists. President Mahama emphasized that technology will not compromise national safety, stating: “Every entry into the Republic will remain subject to stringent security screening and established immigration protocols.”

Once submitted, applications are instantly routed through high-level state security systems. The e-visa infrastructure is directly linked to Ghana’s Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems, alongside international crime watchlists. President Mahama emphasized that technology will not compromise national safety, stating: Step 4: Digital Fee Payment While African passport holders qualify for zero-fee processing, travellers originating from countries outside the African continent are required to clear applicable visa tariffs. All fees must be settled digitally through integrated, secure payment gateways on the platform before the application moves to final review.

While African passport holders qualify for zero-fee processing, travellers originating from countries outside the African continent are required to clear applicable visa tariffs. All fees must be settled digitally through integrated, secure payment gateways on the platform before the application moves to final review. Step 5: Electronic Visa Delivery Upon successful cross-checking and approval by GIS selectors, the official travel authorization is issued digitally. The applicant receives an ICAO-compliant electronic document delivered straight to their email inbox, which can be printed out or presented on a smart device at any international airport or land border crossing.

Automating Work Permits and Upgrading Airports

The government plans to leverage the newly deployed digital architecture to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks across other key state agencies.

The Ministry for the Interior, the GIS, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) have been ordered to expand the platform's features to automate the application, review, and issuance of expatriate work permits and long-term residence permits.

The systematic transition is expected to drastically improve regulatory compliance and bolster the ease of doing business in Ghana.

Simultaneously, major physical infrastructure upgrades are being executed at the Accra International Airport (KIA). Advanced 3D baggage scanners are currently being installed at Terminals 2 and 3.

Immigration officials confirmed that the new scanners will eventually eliminate the requirement for travellers to remove laptops from hand luggage during security checks.

Additional state-of-the-art screening equipment is scheduled to arrive and be installed by August 2026, which will remove the need for passengers to take off shoes and belts during airport security checks.

The government maintains that the e-visa rollout represents a vital step toward modernizing border management, boosting eco-tourism, attracting foreign direct investment, and championing the African Union’s (AU) Free Movement Protocol across the sub-region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.