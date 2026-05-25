McTominay overhead kick featured on new £20 banknote

A limited edition £20 note featuring an image inspired by Scott McTominay's famous overhead kick has been unveiled by the Bank of Scotland.

It has been created to celebrate Scotland's return to the World Cup after the team qualified for the men's international tournament for the first time since 1998.

The design combines traditional banknote elements with imagery of McTominay's goal for Scotland against Denmark.

Just 100 notes have been printed, with 50 available through a mix of collector auctions, a prize draw, and two pop-up locations in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Scotland's men's national team secured their place at the World Cup with a 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow in November.

McTominay scored the first goal early in the game with an overhead kick.

The midfielder said: "Reaching the biggest stage of world football is something every player dreams of, and I know it means everything to our fans.

"Moments like that belong to everyone who follows the team, so seeing my goal featured on a Scottish banknote feels incredibly special."

Auction and prize draw proceeds will support Crisis Scotland, a national charity for people experiencing homelessness.

The online auction will run until 11:00 on Friday, 26 June, and fans can enter the prize draw until 11:00 on the same day.

The two pop-up areas will be in Glasgow and Edinburgh, where fans can take a guess on a combination of numbers to open a vault and get their hands on one of the limited edition notes.

The design combines traditional banknote elements with imagery of McTominay's overhead kick

Emma Noble, chair of the Scottish executive committee at the Bank of Scotland, said: "Securing qualification in such dramatic fashion is a moment fans will never forget, and we wanted to mark it in a way that's rooted in Scottish identity.

"Like football, banknotes have long been part of our country's story, and this limited edition £20 note combines those two traditions with a modern, creative twist.

"Scott's overhead kick is already regarded as one of the nation's greatest ever goals.

"It's been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way, and we're grateful for his support in helping raise funds for Crisis as they work to end homelessness across Scotland."

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will feature 48 teams and be played from 11 June to 19 July in 16 cities across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Scotland are set to face Haiti on 14 June and Morocco on 19 June in Boston and Brazil on 24 June in Miami.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.