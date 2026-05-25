No more shoe, belt removal at Accra International Airport from August — Mahama

Passengers travelling through the Accra International Airport will, from August this year, undergo security screening without the routine removal of shoes and belts, as the government moves to modernise airport operations and improve passenger experience.

President John Dramani Mahama announced that new security screening equipment is being installed at the airport to strengthen aviation security while reducing inconvenience to travellers.

According to the President, modern technology forms part of broader efforts to position Ghana as a leading aviation and travel hub in the West African subregion.

Speaking on Monday at the launch of Ghana’s new electronic visa (E-visa) system at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, President Mahama said the upgraded systems would significantly ease passenger movement through the country’s main international gateway.

“We are receiving and installing new equipment that will spare travellers using our airports the inconvenience of having to remove their shoes and their belts,” the President stated.

The announcement was greeted with excitement among stakeholders in the aviation and tourism sectors, many of whom have long advocated modern passenger-friendly screening systems comparable to those used in major international airports across Europe, Asia and North America.

The move is expected to shorten queues at security checkpoints, improve passenger processing times and enhance Ghana’s competitiveness as a preferred transit and tourism destination.

The introduction of the new screening technology comes alongside the government's digitalisation drive within the travel and immigration sectors, including the rollout of the E-visa platform aimed at simplifying entry procedures for international visitors.

The E-visa system is expected to reduce bureaucratic delays associated with traditional visa applications while boosting tourism, investment and business travel into Ghana.

President Mahama reiterated the government's commitment to transforming the country into a modern aviation and logistics hub through strategic investments in airport infrastructure, digital systems and passenger services.

The latest intervention could also improve operational efficiency for airlines operating through Accra by accelerating boarding and passenger clearance processes.

The Accra International Airport, which serves as Ghana’s principal international airport, handles millions of passengers annually and remains one of the busiest aviation centres in West Africa.

Security screening procedures requiring passengers to remove belts, jackets, laptops and shoes have over the years become a standard but often unpopular practice at many airports worldwide, particularly following heightened global aviation security concerns.

However, advances in scanning technology now allow some airports to conduct high-level screening without requiring passengers to remove personal items, thereby making travel faster and more convenient.

The government is expected to provide further details in the coming weeks regarding the rollout timeline, operational arrangements and whether similar systems will eventually be extended to other airports across the country.

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