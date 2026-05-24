Attacks on President Mahama must stop — Ghana envoy cautions South Africans

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, has strongly condemned what he described as offensive and disrespectful attacks by some South Africans against President John Mahama and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, urging restraint amid heightened tensions linked to recent xenophobic incidents in South Africa.

The High Commissioner issued the caution during an interview with DW Africa as Ghana continues efforts to evacuate and support nationals affected by renewed anti-foreigner violence in parts of South Africa.

Mr Quarshie said although Ghana had deliberately chosen diplomatic engagement and restraint in handling the matter, the continuous verbal attacks and insults directed at Ghana’s leadership by some South Africans were unacceptable and could inflame sentiments on both sides.

“You hear people in South Africa, people that should know better, using very unprintable words on our President in Ghana and the foreign affairs minister,” he said.

“Let me sound a word of caution — it is not that we are timid, not that we cannot have the same things that they are saying,” he added.

The envoy stressed that while South Africans had the right to express opinions within their country, Ghanaian leaders should not be dragged into abusive public commentary.

“You can do whatever you want to do in South Africa, but we beg them — don't bring our President into this,” he warned.

Mr Quarshie further cautioned that persistent provocation could eventually trigger retaliatory reactions from some Ghanaians, a development he said Ghanaian authorities had worked hard to avoid through diplomacy and civic restraint.

“It will get to a point that when the Ghanaian wants to use the same words, we will not be able to stop them,” he stated.

Referencing similar verbal attacks directed at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in some public discussions, the High Commissioner maintained that political disagreements should not degenerate into insults against national leaders.

“I heard people calling him names, unprintable names, but don't bring it on any Ghanaian leader,” he stressed.

Mr Quarshie explained that Ghana’s measured posture in the face of recent tensions was rooted in the country’s civic culture and long-standing commitment to peaceful diplomatic engagement.

“We are taught civically to respect authority and that is exactly why we have kept quiet — and that's exactly why we want to solve this thing diplomatically,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when the Government of Ghana is intensifying efforts to repatriate citizens affected by the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently disclosed that hundreds of Ghanaians had registered with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria seeking evacuation assistance following attacks targeting foreign nationals in some communities.

The latest developments have reignited concerns about recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, where migrants from several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, have periodically faced attacks, looting and intimidation.

Diplomatic observers say the comments by Ghana’s High Commissioner reflect growing concern within official circles over the tone of public discourse surrounding the crisis, even as both Ghanaian and South African authorities continue engagements aimed at easing tensions and ensuring the safety of affected nationals.

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