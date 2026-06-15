Ato Forson says success of Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire cocoa alliance is non-negotiable

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has underscored the importance of the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), insisting that the partnership between the two countries must succeed to safeguard the future of the cocoa sector and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.
Speaking at the 7th Ordinary Meeting of the Initiative in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Dr Forson said the collaboration between the world's leading cocoa-producing nations remains essential in addressing common challenges confronting the industry.
The Minister noted that sustained dialogue and deeper cooperation should not be viewed as ends in themselves but as tools for achieving meaningful outcomes for cocoa-producing communities and the economies of both countries.
While acknowledging that not every issue could be resolved during the meeting, he stressed that the shared objective of improving conditions for farmers and strengthening the industry should continue to guide decision-making.
“The relevance and necessity of this collaboration are undeniable, and we must ensure that it succeeds,” Dr Forson said in remarks shared on Facebook on Monday, June 15.
He further urged stakeholders to maintain a collective commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable cocoa sector capable of delivering long-term economic benefits for both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.
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