Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case

Joy Prime’s current affairs programme, Prime Insight, will on Saturday, August 15, examine two legal and governance issues that have generated considerable public debate.

The controversy over trials during the legal vacation and the fallout from the conviction of former Goldman Sachs banker Asante Kwaku Berko in the United States will be on the table for dissection.

The two-hour programme, scheduled for 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., will be hosted by Blessed Sogah and will bring together political and legal voices to examine the issues and their wider implications for Ghana’s justice system and anti-corruption efforts.

The first discussion, titled “Legal Vacation Controversy: Debate over whether to Trial or not to Trial within the Period,” comes amid disagreement over whether courts can continue substantive proceedings during the legal vacation.

The debate has involved the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and the Judicial Service, with questions surrounding the authority of judges assigned to sit during the vacation and the extent to which lawyers are expected to participate in proceedings during the period.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai, has rejected the GBA's position, describing it as a misunderstanding of the law and arguing that vacation courts are authorised to hear cases during the period.

The discussion is expected to examine the legal framework governing the vacation, the responsibilities of judges and lawyers, and the potential implications of the disagreement for the administration of justice.

The programme will also focus on the US$1 million AKSA bribery case, following the conviction of former Goldman Sachs executive and former Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) boss Asante Kwaku Berko in the United States.

A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, convicted Berko on August 6, 2026, in connection with a bribery scheme involving Ghanaian officials and a power plant project linked to Turkish energy company Aksa Enerji Uretim A.S.

The conviction has triggered calls in Ghana for investigations into the local aspects of the case, including allegations concerning payments or proposed payments to Ghanaian officials.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that it provided investigative and evidentiary assistance to the US authorities through Ghana's mutual legal assistance framework. The United States Department of Justice has acknowledged the Ghanaian agency's contribution to the prosecution.

The programme's discussion, “$1 Million Dollar AKSA Bribery Saga: The Search for Local Culprits and Minority’s Concerns,” is expected to examine what is known about the case, the need for investigations in Ghana and questions about the country's ability to detect and prosecute cross-border corruption.

The panel will feature Solomon Owusu, Director of Communications of the United Party; Julius Kwame Anthony, Press Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior; Ross Osei Owusu, a member of the NPP Legal Directorate; and Ivan Kyei Innocent, a youth activist.

Saturday's edition will be broadcast on Joy Prime, with the programme also available on DStv Channel 281 and GOtv Channel 124.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.