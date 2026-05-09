Prime Insight to examine Charles Amissah report, growing NDC succession debate this Saturday

Audio By Carbonatix
Viewers can expect another high-stakes political and governance discussion this Saturday, May 9, as Joy Prime’s flagship current affairs programme Prime Insight turns attention to two issues currently dominating national conversation – the findings surrounding the Charles Amissah death report and the intensifying debate over succession within the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The programme, hosted by Blessed Sogah, will air live from 7:00am to 9:00am on Joy Prime, bringing together political communicators, analysts and youth voices to dissect the implications of the latest developments.
Among the guests expected on the programme are Solomon Owusu, Wonder Madilo, Dr. Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng and youth activist Ivan Kyei Innocent.
One of the key discussions will centre on the Charles Amissah death report, with panellists expected to analyse the major findings, accountability questions and broader lessons for governance and public sector oversight.
The programme will also delve into growing conversations within the NDC over succession politics ahead of future electoral contests, particularly following recent commentary and interventions from party figures, including remarks attributed to Callistus Mahama.
Producers say the discussion will explore whether the emerging public exchanges signal healthy democratic engagement within the party or an early sign of internal tensions over leadership transition.
With political succession, governance accountability and national leadership likely to dominate public discourse in the coming months, Saturday’s edition of Prime Insight is expected to generate significant national interest.
The programme will air live on Prime Insight on Joy Prime from 7:00am to 9:00am on DStv Channel 281 and GOtv Channel 124.
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