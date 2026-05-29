Why Ghana cocoa must stay premium in a price-volatile world

Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, MD, CMC.

When a country builds a reputation for quality and reliability, it earns more than market visibility. It earns preference. Buyers are more confident entering long-term contracts. Markets become more resilient during periods of turbulence because relationships are built not only on price, but on credibility. This is particularly important in commodities, where price volatility can create uncertainty and weaken confidence quickly.

Ghana’s strongest and boldest advantage in the global cocoa trade has never been volume alone. Our enduring advantage is trust; trust in our quality, trust in our systems, and trust in the consistency of our product. That trust is what has made Ghana cocoa a premium brand in international markets. It is what has differentiated us over the decades. And it is what must continue to guide our decisions, especially in a volatile market environment.

A premium position is more of an economic strategy than it is a branding slogan.

For Ghana, staying premium means protecting every point in the cocoa value chain that contributes to our reputation. It means maintaining quality standards. It means preserving integrity in handling and delivery systems. It means ensuring our communication to buyers and stakeholders remains clear, timely, and factual. And it means resisting the temptation to define competitiveness only in terms of being cheaper.

Once a market begins to doubt your consistency, rebuilding that confidence is expensive and slow. By contrast, a premium strategy compels us to improve systems, uphold standards, and invest in trust. It creates the foundation for stronger long-term returns for the sector.

The conversation about premium positioning must not be framed as an export-only concern. When Ghana's cocoa commands respect internationally, the entire ecosystem benefits. A stronger reputation supports stronger demand confidence. Stronger demand confidence helps preserve the long-term viability of the sector. And a viable sector is what makes it possible to continue improving outcomes for farmers, communities, and future generations who depend on cocoa.

At CMC, our responsibility is to protect and project the value of Ghana cocoa in the global marketplace. That requires discipline. It requires credibility. It requires strategic communication. And above all, it requires a commitment to quality that does not bend with every market headline.

Ghana’s cocoa must remain premium as we continue to earn it through standards, systems, and trust. That is how we protect our market relevance, and that is how we preserve long-term competitiveness.



Market volatility is real. But so is Ghana’s cocoa reputation.

-

The author is Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, MD of Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC).

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.